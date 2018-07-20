Govt launches second phase of RediBike scheme

The second phase of the RediBike scheme has been launched with three new rack locations now available at Governor’s Parade (adjacent to the Eliott Hotel), Beach View Terraces and Catalan Bay (adjacent to Caleta Hotel).

The RediBike Scheme will therefore now allow users, to pick up and dock their Redibikes in areas near known leisure and recreation facilities such as the most frequented beaches on the east side.

Phase 2 will also see an even further reduced rental fee. The daily charge will now become 50p for an unlimited amount of 60-minute journeys within a given 24hr period.

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban said: “Increasing the number of Redibike docking stations and therefore the scheme’s footprint throughout Gibraltar should see a greater take-up of this bicycle sharing scheme.”

“Phase 2 will now start to target other potential users including the day visitor together with the longer stay tourist. By reducing the daily tariff and increasing the length of the rental period, it is hoped that the scheme may also appeal more to the local user, especially families who may wish to use the bicycles recreationally while appealing even more to the commuter.”

“Although Redibike usage has been increasing, I am looking forward to a much greater take-up in the future, by the community at large in order to help establish cycling as a viable environmentally and healthy alternative to the more traditional modes of transport available to us in Gibraltar.”

“I am greatly encouraged to see greater use of bicycles in Gibraltar generally, within the community and a limited part of the business delivery sector,” he added.

