Governor’s Coin for Chronicle’s Mascarenhas

Alice Mascarenhas, the Chronicle’s former Deputy Editor, has received a Governor’s Coin in recognition of her dedication to journalism for over four decades.

Ms Mascarenhas, who also previously worked as a broadcaster at GBC, retired last month but will continue writing for this newspaper.

As well as regular features, she will write a weekly column that will start after the summer.

In presenting the medal, the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, described Ms Mascarenhas’ 41-year contribution to Gibraltarian journalism as “exceptional”.

“Few have done more to report, understand, celebrate and promote the true reality of Gibraltar and its People,” Lt Gen Davis wrote on Twitter.

“A very special and most important contribution.”

