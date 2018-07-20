GGCA to meet Govt today over IT dispute

A GGCA protest set to take place outside No. 6 Convent Place yesterday afternoon was suspended after the union was offered a meeting with the Chief Minister.

The industrial action will recommence should the government and union fail to come to a resolution at the meeting which is scheduled to take place this morning, GGCA president Wendy Cumming told the Chronicle.

This comes a day after the GGCA declared a dispute with the Gibraltar Government in respect of its membership within the Information Technology and Logistics Department.

In doing so the white-collar union cited a number of grievances including the secondment of four members of staff from the department to the new ‘Digital Services’ department in breach of established protocol.

Additionally, the GGCA claimed that staff at the department had been sidelined as the government pushed ahead with ‘Digital Services’, a major project to analyse core business processes and automate functions where possible.

This department has also been provided with far greater resources than the ITLD team, according to the GGCA.

The union further flagged the breakdown of industrial relations including the alleged “intimidation” of ITLD membership by Minister for Commerce Albert Isola.

And finally, the GGCA insisted that the Government had not given sufficient attention to its issues.

For its part the Government, who had denied that there was a dispute with the ITLD, refused to comment on the development.

