GBGA hosts dinner for Brear, ‘a tough but fair regulator’

The Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association recently hosted a dinner for Phill Brear, Gibraltar’s former Gambling Commissioner and head of Gambling Regulation.

The GBGA wanted to thank Mr Brear [pictured above fifth from the right alongside GBGA representatives], for his “dedication and hard work” over the past 10 years.

“In that time he has earned the respect of the industry as a tough but fair regulator that always focused on understanding the industry he was responsible for overseeing,” said Peter Howitt, the GBGA’s chief executive.

“His contribution to the success and world leading reputation of Gibraltar’s online gaming industry cannot be overestimated.”

