Gibraltar’s U18 basketball ladies squad have recorded a convincing victory against host Andorra in their Group A match in the FIBA U18 European Championships Division C.

The women’s team came out convincing winners by 64-34. They led from the start of the match with a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. An 18-10, 10-15 and 15-3 quarters followed for them.

They next play Malta who enter the match with two victories under their belt and favorites.



Advertisement