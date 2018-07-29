GABBA U18 ladies team take a gold in their first ever FIBA Division C final

GABBA women’s U18 played out a tight fought final of the U18 FIBA European Championship Division C.

A tight first quarter saw them go into the first short break with a seven points lead, having taken the first quarter 12-19. GABBA’s U18 ladies were to fall short in the second quarter by just one point as they battled it out dropping the one point by 13-12. They maintained their six point lead into the third quarter, extending it as they entered the latter stages of the quarter to win it by 10-16.

Having reached the final for the first time in 29 years, the GABBA U18 ladies entered the final quarter with a 12 point lead. Playing in Andorra’s Poliesportiu Sports Hall, they were the first to concede in the final quarter. Dropping four crucial point in the first minute of the quarter to see their lead reduced to just 8 points at 39-47.

Just as they came back with their first two points of the quarter, Malta scored again to close the gap further to just seven points with just five minutes left of the quarter.

Malta missed two free shot but were able to get an offensive rebound as they cut the gap further to just four points to bring the match to 45-49 with three minutes to go.

GABBA U18’s came back with a three pointer to take them to 45-52 putting them back in the lead by seven points with under two minutes to go. The match was down to the wire with such tight margins.

Malta called for a timeout with just 1.39mins left on the clock. Winning the quarter by 10-5, but still leaving the Gibraltar basketball women’s team ahead by seven points.

Immediately from the timeout Malta reduced the gap further adding two further points to their tally in the quarter and now five points behind. The Gibraltar team came back with another point after drawing a foul, but Malta responded with their own two points to come to within four points with under a minute to go. Drawing another foul, this time an unsportsmanlike foul the Gibraltar team did not capitalise. However, a second foul drawn immediately after saw them add a further point to their lead going 49-55 with just twenty seconds to go.

Malta called for a timeout. Grace Davies came on for the last ten seconds bringing the match to an end and GABBA’s U18 winning their first final in 29 years winning 49-56.

