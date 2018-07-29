Firefighter Matt Coulthard brings back gold and silver

Firefighter Matt Coulthard defended his British title in UK this weekend bringing back Gold and silver from the event.

The British Firefighter Challenge is in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

Firefighter Coulthard performed outstandingly obtaining a Gold in the Team Relay, a silver in the British Individual, another silver in the Age Category and fourth overall.

He had to face multiple time World champion and this years Overall winner of the British Firefighter Challenge Mr Joachim Posanz in the individual race going head to head with the eventual winner. Coulthard had maintained himself level with his throughout only losing out in the final metres of the race. An outstanding performance by the local firefighter.

The success comes very soon after Firefighter McGrail and Coulthard their competition success in Germany where they both received European Championship medals.

In Germany this June, after going head to head with the best of all European Firefighters both successfully qualified for the individual race, and tandem categories.

They also formed part of Team GB/Gib and qualified the the European Championship Finals by running the fastest time ever ran by Team GB in Europe.

