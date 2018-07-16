Feetham flags worker disparity

GSD MP Daniel Feetham has flagged ‘loopholes’ in the law that allow Agencies and emanations of the Government to place people in the public service for years on “inferior and exploitative terms”.

In an opinion piece for this newspaper Mr Feetham explained that in preparation for the party’s manifesto the GSD is setting up a working group of lawyers, workers, former public servants and trade unionists to reform the 2012 Regulations and to also examine closely the profits made by Agencies at taxpayer and worker expense.

“We want to work with Unions and workers to get our policies right,” he said.

“People should not be working on close to the minimum wage, without holiday entitlement for a number of years while colleagues employed permanently doing the same job are on far better terms.”

