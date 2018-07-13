easyJet announce Gibraltar to London Luton route

easyJet yesterday announced a new service between Gibraltar and London Luton starting on December 4.

The service will operate twice weekly year round on Tuesdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A319 aircraft, with fares starting from £15.72.

Flights to London Luton stopped after Monarch Airlines ceased its operations, and the airport now joins Bristol, London Gatwick and Manchester on easyJet’s route network from Gibraltar.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We’re delighted to be increasing services from Gibraltar and adding a fourth UK service to our network from the airport.”

Advertisement

“We continue to see an increased number of travellers looking to fly with easyJet on our Gibraltar routes and with affordable fares and flight time of just over two and a half hours, we’re confident that this new service to London Luton will prove popular with both business and leisure travellers.”

“We remain fully committed to serving Gibraltar and supporting the growth of tourism and business through our easy and affordable fares.”

Gilbert Licudi, Minister for Tourism and Commercial Aviation, said: “This is very welcome news and shows easyJet’s commitment to Gibraltar.”

“With this new service to London Luton, the north London region will once again count on convenient access to Gibraltar, be it for business, leisure or visiting friends and relatives.”

“We continue to work very closely with easyJet to deliver new routes and additional frequencies on existing services, and in promoting Gibraltar as a destination.”

Advertisement