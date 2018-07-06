Detective Sergeant Soane at Europol

Detective Sergeant (DS) Cavallo Soane of the Royal Gibraltar Police Economic Crime Unit’s Fraud Squad addressed this year’s Europol Training course on Payment Card Fraud Forensics and Investigations.

The course was held between last month at the Spanish National Police Academy in Avila.

It focused on the forensic examination of skimming devices, payment card and ATM malware forensics. As well as investigative techniques to target criminal networks responsible for international payment fraud incidents.

DS Soane was one of 33 speakers from law enforcement agencies, members of the European Commission, Europol, members of the private sector and academia invited to address the 74 delegates. The delegates comprised of investigators, forensic experts and trainers from 27 different countries.

DS Soane’s presentation was on how the RGP are able to assist other jurisdictions through the Camden Assets Recovery Interagency Network (CARIN). The mechanisms open to other jurisdictions for the formal acquisition of evidence through Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) requests. The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit.

Additionally, DS Soane, in conjunction with WaveCrest Holdings Limited presented two case studies on the benefits of Police and Private Sector working together. WaveCrest Holdings Limited is a Gibraltar registered company regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

This is the fourth edition of the course held by Europol and the second time that DS Soane addressed it.

