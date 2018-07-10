Culture Minister sends best wishes to Gib Backgammon team

The Minister for Culture and Sports Steven Linares has sent his best wishes to the Gibraltar Backgammon Association who are competing this week in the World Backgammon Team Championship in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar won the bid to host the championship at the European Championships held in Iceland last year.

Twelve teams including current European champions Norway are competing this year in an event which has been revamped with the support of the World Backgammon Federation (WBGF) to become the World Team Championship.

The WBGF Individual Championship will also be held this year. Additionally, there will be an amateur, a ladies and a doubles competition.

The event runs from Tuesday to Sunday at the Caleta Hotel culminating in a gala prize-giving dinner.

