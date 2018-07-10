Cryptocurrency tracking, management and wallet platform Blox.io in Gibraltar

The Minister for Commerce Albert Isola recently met with members of the executive team of CoinDash Limited, operator of the Blox.io platform on their recent business visit to Gibraltar.

The firm are applicants under the DLT Regulatory Framework which came into effect in January 2018.

The visit included meetings with advisors and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, an integral part of the licensing process, which is at an advanced stage, and allowing the GFSC to meet with applicants and their advisors personally.

CoinDash CEO Alon Muroch also de-livered a well-attended training seminar to members of GFIA entitled “Managing, Pricing and Tracking Cryptocurrency Portfolios”.

Mr Isola said: “It was a great pleasure to meet again with Alon Muroch and his team and discuss their exciting plans in bringing their business to Gibraltar.”

“They are welcome here and another visible example of the quality, technology business that Gibraltar is attracting with its innovative legislative approach to DLT,” he said adding: “Another excellent operator coming to Gibraltar.”

Blox is a social and tracking platform for cryptocurrency traders seeking to follow the performance of their crypto assets from multiple sources through one simple interactive tool.

The market of cryptocurrencies and digital assets is complex and consequently the process of asset allocation and portfolio management is a challenging task.

Blox’s multi asset oversight system is designed to help traders and investors simplify the process of asset discovery, allocation and maintenance of their portfolio of digital assets.

The core goal of the project is to make the working environment for portfolio management straightforward. Blox is also developing the application of its technology in areas of fund management, banking, accounting and taxation.

In addition to portfolio management and tracking tools, Blox is developing a wide range of analytical instruments to support investors’ digital asset portfolios, including computation of various financial indicators and provision of other data to support investors in cryptocurrencies.

Present at the meeting were Daniel Kovler, Alon Muroch and Yoav Shpiller who were accompanied by Benjy Cuby and Patricia Risso.

Gibraltar based advisers to Blox are Finsbury Trust and ISOLAS LLP.

