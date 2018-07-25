Cracked Skywalk ‘likely down to vandals’

A crack in the top layer of glass of Gibraltar’s latest tourist attraction, the Skywalk, may have been the work of vandals, according to officials who insisted the site remained safe.

“The top layer of glass in one of the Skywalk sections has been cracked,” a government spokesman said.

“This seems to have been caused by a single high impact blow on a small localised point such as by a hammer, chisel or similar.”

“It is likely to have been an act of vandalism.”

Advertisement

Each glass section is composed of 4 layers of glass.

It is the top anti-slip layer that was affected. The other three thicker structural layers of glass have not been affected.

“Therefore, the Skywalk is considered to be safe,” said the government spokesman.

The affected section has nonetheless been cordoned off as an extra precaution until the manufacturers can confirm that the structural integrity of the attraction.

Once the contractor confirms this and guarantees safety the section will be reopened.

The Government is currently engaging the contractor to have the relevant glass section replaced.

Production time and delivery for the replacement sections is estimated to take 10-12 weeks.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement