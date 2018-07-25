Advertisement

City Hall banners

Gibraltar Cultural Services are embarking on a new initiative to promote Gibraltar’s National Gallery even further. This initiative will also be extended to other art venues especially GEMA at Montagu Bastion. GCS are working closely with the Gibraltar Tourist Board and travel companies to get more visitors to visit Gibraltar’s galleries, as well as working with the Department of Education to get students visiting the galleries as part of their curriculum and studies.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

