Christian Caetano appointed partner at ISOLAS

Local lawyer Christian Caetano has been appointed a partner of ISOLA’s.

Mr Caetano, who joined the firm in 2008 after studying law and completing his training as a barrister in Cardiff, specialises in regulatory matters primarily in insurance and financial services.

He advises regulated firms, insurers, insurance managers and intermediaries on regulatory, commercial and transactional issues, and has represented insurers and gaming operators before the Supreme Court on a number of important cases.

Mr Caetano also has expertise in the areas of corporate, gaming, data protection and intellectual property law, and has carried out legal drafting work mainly on the implementation of EU directives as well as Gibraltar’s ongoing legal reform programme.

He has contributed to a number of industry publications, including the Gibraltar Chapters of Thomson Reuter’s ‘Comparative Overview of Insurance and Reinsurance Law and Regulation’, and Law Business Research’s ‘The Insurance and Reinsurance Review’. He also recently authored the ‘Gibraltar Insurance Guide’, part of Thomson Reuters Country Guides Series.

Peter Isola, senior partner at ISOLA’s, said Mr Caetano’s appointment strengthened the firm’s team of experts across a range of fields.

“Christian’s insurance practice goes from strength to strength and his significant support on corporate and gaming transactions is highly valued,” he said.

“I am delighted that he has now joined the partnership alongside his brother Steven, who himself is highly respected within the M&A, corporate and gaming fields, and look forward to his participation in the ongoing development of the firm for many years to come.”

