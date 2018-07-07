CHAMP on the beach

CHAMP will host a public beach fun day at Eastern Beach today between 1am to 5pm.

CHAMP is a children healthy and active multiagency programme set up by Public Health Gibraltar and the GHA and involves organisations such as Childline Gibraltar.

A pre event was held in Casemates yesterday morning.

Health promotion officer Emily Lopez explained that today’s event will be ran with people from various sectors including the Public Health and Paediatrics.

“There are a lot of freebies to give away, tasters for the kids who will try new fruits and vegetables,” said Ms Lopez. Noting that Eroski will be running it’s free fruit for children as you shop initiative this coming week.

The event is not just about food, it is about fun and how to engage children regarding food. It will be about healthy swops where snacks that are currently consumed will be swopped for healthier products.

Some of the swops will include swopping soft or fizzy drinks for spa water, which is water that has fruit and/or herbs in it to flavour it.

Tomorrow’s event is one of six events forming part of Champ’s ‘Summer of Nutritious Goodness’ that is happening over the summer months.

Each one of the events are ran by a different lead from Champ such as the Youth Group doing taste sessions, the dietetics forming part of the Summer Sports Programme.

