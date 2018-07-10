CHAMP holds awareness day on childhood obesity at Eastern Beach

An initiative aimed at tackling childhood obesity rates in Gibraltar held a healthy eating awareness day at Eastern Beach over the weekend.

The Children, Healthy and Active Multi-agency Programme [CHAMP] handed out fruit on the beach in a bid to deter people from making unhealthy choices on what they eat.

Currently one third of children in Gibraltar are either overweight or obese, topping the UKs obesity rate.

CHAMP has set out a series of initiatives in order to educate children and their families on the importance of healthy eating and exercise.

The event saw groups of children run up the beach to grab bowls filled with watermelon, coconut, strawberries and cherries, and cups of ‘spa water’ made with infusions of orange, strawberry and basil.

“We have had a really good response from the community,” said Consultant Paediatrician Annie Dai.

“CHAMP is about promoting healthy living, educating, creating opportunities and awareness for children. Lots of children have come by more than once, they are initially shy and then they see the games.”

“We are also educating children about everyday sugary drinks and food portions.”

Health Promotion Officer Daya Dewfall added that CHAMP will continue its work throughout the summer and autumn with cooking sessions.

Children and adults also took part in a taste test to various healthy foods to see how well they knew their greens.

The event was supported by the GHA, the Youth Service and Childline.

