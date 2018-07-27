Care Agency workers to assist with Stay and Play youngsters

The Care Agency is working together with the GSLA’s Stay and Play programme this year by providing qualified care workers to help children with additional needs.

This move by the GSLA and the Care Agency will help GSLA leaders meet the complex needs of some of the children attending.

The Stay and Play Summer Sports programme is an inclusive one that ensures children, regardless of their needs, are able to access sports and leisure activities.

GSLA CEO Reagan Lima said: “This working partnership provides greater support and learning opportunities to both the participants and leaders, providing an essential service to those who need it the most. The GSLA welcome the invaluable support from the Care Agency and looks forward to working together into the future.”

Sport Minister Steven Linares said it is great to see how the Stay and Play Programme has progressed.

Natalie Tavares, acting CEO of the Care Agency, said ensuring children are able to access services and activities is paramount to the Care Agency.

“The Care Agency acknowledges the great work GSLA does in this field and are proud to be co-operating with them on this,” she added.

For his part, the Minister for Care, Neil Costa said: “I am delighted that the Care Agency is working together with the GSLA in this hugely beneficial programme, and happy to see that more children have been able to access these wonderful activities as a result.”

For further information on the Summer Sport and Leisure programme, contact the Gibraltar Sports Development & Training Office on 20076522.

