Car park plans filed with Town planner

The Government has filed an application with the Town planner for a 51-space car park on Rosia Lane.

Last year, a developer’s proposal to create a car park and residential accommodation building in that area was rejected by the Development and Planning Commission at outline stage.

The Government’s application will see the demolition of existing buildings and the creation of 51 spaces on ground level.

The developer described the existing buildings last year as derelict and rat infested. Although objectors disagreed with the infestation claim stating the stray cats take care of that issue.

The objectors pleaded with Minister Dr John Cortes, who is a member of the DPC, to create a park in that area.

