Burst win ‘Best Presentation’ at Young Enterprise UK final

Young Enterprise team Burst have clinched the prize of ‘Best Presentation’ at the UK finals with their ‘no-ties’ shoelace product.

Last month Burst won the local leg of the competition as well as a prize for Sales and Marketing at the Gibraltar final.

Burst were one of 14 teams to make it to the UK final in London out of more than 16,500 students from some 1,400 teams.

“In the sweltering heat during a heat wave in London, Burst made all of us involved in Young Enterprise Gibraltar and their families very proud with the hard work at their stand, the interviews and presentations,” said Young Enterprise Development Manager Ian Torrilla.

“The experience will last with them further than they will realise. The cherry on the cake was that they were awarded the Best Presentations Award out of the 14, which they had to repeat for the guests and dignitaries in the evening gala.”

“Not only a reward for their and their volunteer efforts but a great showcase for Gibraltar in the presence of captains of industry.”

Mr Torrilla also congratulated the teams Link Teachers Karl Ullger and Roxanne Martos and Business Advisor Sue Beresford.

Over the past academic year the team set up their business, manufactured their product and sold enough ‘no-ties’ to secure a £6,999 profit and £10,535 in revenue.

The no-ties are a solution to shoelaces becoming untied. The elastic grips onto the shoe via the shoelace holes, creating a ‘slip-on’ shoe.

The team have sold thousands of no-ties at £3 a set and recently acquired a £6,000 deal for 3,000 laces with the Island Games.

This year marks a decade of Gibraltar’s participation in the Young Enterprise, with the initiative supporting the teams to continue their business ventures even after the year-long programme is over.

Pic by Karl Ullger

