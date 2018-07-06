Brexit will be damaging for the UK whatever the outcome, says Airbus chief

By Neil Lancefield, Press Association Transport Correspondent

The Government has “no clue” how to execute Brexit, the boss of Airbus has warned.

Tom Enders, chief executive of the European plane manufacturer, claimed the UK’s withdrawal from the EU will be “damaging for the UK”.

He told a press conference in London: “The sun is shining brightly on the UK, the English team is progressing towards the final, the RAF is preparing to celebrate its centenary and HMG (Her Majesty’s Government) still has no clue, no consensus on how to execute Brexit without severe harm.”

Airbus, which employs 15,000 people across 15 UK sites, has previously warned it could leave the UK if there is no transition deal.

Mr Enders said: “Rest assured we are taking first preparations as we speak in order to be able to mitigate consequences from whatever Brexit scenario may follow.”

He added: “Make no mistake – Brexit, in whatever form, soft or hard, light or clean or whatever you call it, will be damaging for the industry, for our industry, for other industries and damaging for the UK whatever the outcome will be.”

Pic by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire