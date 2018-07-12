Bland Group International takes major sponsorship role for 2019 Island Games

Bland Group International will become an official partner of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games XVIII.

The event which will take place in Gibraltar will be held from 6th to 12th July 2019 and will see 2,500 athletes from 24 member islands compete across 14 different sports.

Bland Group Chairman, James Gaggero said: “Gibraltar has a wonderful reputation for warm welcomes and the friendliness of our people.”

“Hosting 2,500 Island Games participants will be a superb opportunity to showcase these strengths.”

“The Games will also enable us to demonstrate Gibraltar’s professional and administrative competence on a scale rarely attempted before.”

Chair of the NatWest International 2019 Organising Committee Linda Alvarez said: “With the Games now less than one year away, physical work on the sites and logistical planning have intensified.”

“Similarly, the private sector are now engaging more and more with organisers and it is against that background, and following the recent successful visit of representatives from member territories, that we thank and welcome the very valuable contribution of Bland Group International, who we are delighted to partner with as one of our main sponsors for 2019.”

