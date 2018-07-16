Annie Green is the new Chairwoman for Childline

Annie Green has become the new Chairwoman for Childline after Jo Abergel recently stepped down from the post.

Over the past two years Mrs Abergel has been at the helm of the charity and although she aims to continue to be part of Childline she has passed on the reigns to Mrs Green.

Childline is entering its 12th year on the Rock and is children’s charity which focuses on an evening helpline.

The charity also provides other services such as the Appropriate Adult service for detained juveniles.

“I feel it’s a great privilege and although I was a bit wary about taking on the challenge the reason I have been able to accept is because Childline has a great team of Trustees,” said Mrs Green.

“I have great confidence in our Trustees, staff and our volunteers, many of whom have been with Childline for a long time. What we all have is a commitment to continue thriving to respond, support and assist to the changing needs of the young people in Gibraltar.”

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

