All lit up for 50 years of Special Olympics

The Moorish Castle was illuminated with the Special Olympics logo on Friday night to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the games.

This was part of a global ‘Light Up for Inclusion’ campaign, which saw world-famous landmarks lit up in red including the Niagara Falls, The Angel of Independence in Mexico City, the London Eye and the Sydney Opera House.

National Director Annie Risso said Gibraltar was the smallest nation that participated and members from Special Olympics were very proud to see the Moorish Castle lit up.

Athletes, volunteers and the Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento gathered in Casemates Square to mark the occasion, and the athletes were all given a water bottle with the 50th anniversary logo.

Special Olympics and Special Olympics athletes are celebrating a half century of the organisation by challenging people across the globe to join the #InclusionRevolution—an all-out effort to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities and deliver a fully inclusive world.

Gibraltar has had its own set of celebrations, with national games held in June and an upcoming black-tie gala dinner which will be held in November.

