A night at the beach under a blood red moon

Hundreds of people took to the East side of the Rock on Friday evening to watch the lunar eclipse and the blood red moon that occurred as a result.

Moon watchers were out with their telescopes, cameras and binoculars. Some people turned a day at the beach into a night at the beach complete with food and drink. People parked their cars wherever they could get a spot, be it on the pavement or double parking behind an fellow moon watcher.

Such was the number of people on the East side that the RGP were out in force.

The night did not disappoint and the blood red moon amazed everyone who witnessed it. It was made extra special by the fact that Mars was visible just southeast of the moon.

The wind was up slightly that night, making it harder for photographers to capture the moment. Those with telescopes were able to see the moon clearly, but the closer you could view the moon the less red it became.

Children appeared to be in awe of it the most, with an array of questions over why it was red being fired at their parents or guardians.

The Astronomical Society held a special event in the Caleta Car Park.

