2018 European Darts Youth Cup – Galliano and Hewitt through to Last 16

Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt who are taking part in the 2018 European Darts Youth Cup are through to the Last 16 of the Singles event.

Craig defeated Turkish player Mehmet Ali Varhan 3-1 and Justin defeated English player Alex Gurr 3-1 in their respective Last 32 matches.

Earlier both had passed through the groups stages

Group Stage Results

Group 4 – Justin Hewitt

LOST 3-0 vs Dylan Slevin (Ireland)

LOST 3-2 vs Lewis Williams (Wales)

WON 3-1 vs Marcel Steinwcher (Austria)

Group 5 – Craig Galliano

LOST 3-2 vs Bence Katona (Hungary)

WON 3-1 vs Lucas Christiansen (Denmark)

Group 12 – Sean Negrette

LOST 3-2 vs Mika Stoltenberg (Germany)

LOST 3-1 vs Nathan Girvan (Scotland)

Advertisement

Group 15 – Ethan Smith

LOST 3-0 vs Jack Vincent (England)

LOST 3-1 vs Onur Yilmaz (Turkey)

LOST 3-0 Zyon Raman (Belgium)

A GDA official also reports that Ethan had a very difficult group but despite this he put in a great performance which does not reflect on his results.

Sean also had a very tough group, he was very unlucky in his first game and in his second game he managed to put in his best performance of the day against Scotland’s No.1 hitting two 180’s in his defeat.

Boys Pairs

Craig Galliano and Ethan Smith

– In their first group game they lost 3-1 to the Austrian Pair (Marco Jungwirth & Yang Yu), the game could have been much tighter as both players had darts at double in every leg.

– In their second group game they lost 3-0 against a very strong pair from the Netherlands (Levy Frauenfelder & Ricardo van der Vloed)

Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette

– In their first group game they faced the German Pair (Dominik Grullich & Mika Stoltenberg), despite leading the game 2-0 their opponents managed to come back and win the game 3-2, a very unlucky result.

– In their second group game they faced the Turkish pair (Fatih Bozan & Onur Yilmaz), just like in their first game, from 2-1 up their opponents managed to comeback and win the match 3-2. Two very unlucky results for them as they could have easily won their two games.

Updates Courtesy Gibraltar Darts Association

Advertisement