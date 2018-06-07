Upper Rock and beach improvements

Works on improving sites around the Rock and our beaches continue as part of the continuing programme by the Department of Environment.

Stones have been removed from Eastern Beach, rocks from the shore at Little Bay and sand has been deposited at Camp Bay, “always with great care so as not to negative affect marine wildlife,” said a statement from the Government.

The changing rooms in Catalan Bay have been refurbished and Camp Bay is in the process of being painted by the Department’s maintenance team.

On the Upper Rock, the access steps to Lower St Michael’s Cave have been replaced with wider, safer steps to improve access. At the main cave, the lighting on the stairs has been replaced and improved.

Also on the Upper Rock, stabilisation work has been done at Jews’ Gate by the access steps to Martin’s Path, and the Pillars of Hercules monument has been fully refurbished.

Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes said, “We continue to work to make good the effects of storms and also to improve on our sites, enjoyed by thousands in our community and by visitors.

Taken together with our new, recently opened site at Europa Point and extended hours at Upper Rock sites, as well as the Skywalk and Windsor Bridge, and all the rest we are doing, there can be no doubt of our commitment to enhancing our assets and or product. And there is no doubt that more and more of us are enjoying what we have to offer.”

