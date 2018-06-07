Unite slammed over ‘irresponsible’ industrial action at border

Pedestrians crossing into Gibraltar from Spain yesterday faced lengthy queues as members of Unite the Union in the Borders and Coastguard Agency [BCA] continued with industrial action at the frontier, drawing a furious reaction from commuters and the local business community.

At one point, the queue snaked back from Gibraltar through Spanish immigration control, across the border precinct and out into the road beyond.

“It is estimated that some pedestrians were waiting for up to two hours to enter Gibraltar,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

Unite members, who represent just under half of the BCA workforce, are carrying out the ‘work to rule’ action to highlight longstanding grievances they claim the Gibraltar Government is failing to address.

Advertisement

But the government, which is taking legal advice on the issue, insists the action is not justified and could amount to an abuse of powers.

As the bitter row festers, the impact is being felt by travellers.

Full article is available in today’s print or e-edition

Pic by Robin Evans

Advertisement