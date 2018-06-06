Together Gibraltar ponders abortion referendum campaign

The Together Gibraltar movement is meeting tonight to discuss and vote on whether it should campaign for a referendum on abortion.

This follows months of public discussion on the subject and the movement will hear arguments for and against campaigning for a referendum on reproductive rights at a meeting at its headquarters as from 6pm tonight.

After the discussion, a vote will take place to establish the movement’s strategic direction in campaigning for this significant piece of social change.

The general standing of members of the movement is pro-choice.

Advertisement

The movement’s co-founder, Marlene Hassan Nahon, has been the only MP to express a pro-choice opinion, while also highlighting the fact that women are forced to travel to Spain already for abortions and the need for counselling during and after pregnancies.

“This issue requires direct action,” the group stated.

Advertisement