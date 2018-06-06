St Bernard’s drops plastic water bottles

Further to the first ever plastic free school event earlier this year for Pancake Day, St Bernard’s Middle School has decided to continue the initiative for more than just one day.

The school is encouraging students to move away from single use plastic bottles and replace them with more sustainable options, which can be refilled at the water fountains already in place within the school premises.

In support of the school’s initiative, The St Bernard’s Middle School Parent’s Association have supplied each pupil with a free reusable water bottle. The new student intake from the feeder schools, come September, will also receive one.

These bottles will be used today, at their upcoming Sports Day making the whole event a plastic free one. Aquagib will be providing the water bowser enabling the pupils to refill their bottles.

“The Nautilus Project wholeheartedly welcomed the initiative and have accredited the school with a #Refill award,” said a statement from the project.

