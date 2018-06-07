Smith starts his defence of darts trophy on Saturday

MICHAEL SMITH will begin his defence of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on Saturday against either Jermaine Wattimena or a Host Nation Qualifier.
Unibet Premier League runner-up Smith claimed his fourth European Tour title at last year’s event, defeating Mensur Suljovic 6-4 in the final.
Smith has picked up two ProTour titles so far in 2018 as well as reaching the final of the German Darts Open in April, and begins his bid for a first European Tour title of the year on Saturday night at the second round stage.
Recent European Tour winner Max Hopp and former William Hill World Championship finalist Mark Dudbridge will clash in one of 16 first round ties on Friday at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.
World number one Michael van Gerwen will begin his quest for a fifth European Tour title of the year against either Barrie Bates or Vincent van der Voort, while last year’s runner-up Suljovic will face either Adrian Lewis or a Host Nation Qualifier.
Ross Smith landed the European Tour’s last nine-dart finish at the 2013 event, where Welshman Jamie Lewis was runner-up to Phil Taylor, and the pair will clash on Friday for the right to face 2014 champion James Wade in round two.
Dutch Darts Masters runner-up Steve Lennon will play Chris Dobey in another round one tie in the sixth staging of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy.
The field will be finalised on Thursday night, with four places available in the Host Nation Qualifier as the Gibraltarian players bid to progress to ties against Lewis, Paul Nicholson, Hannes Schnier and Wattimena.
The Gibraltar Darts Trophy will be broadcast throughout the weekend for PDCTV-HD Subscribers, and through a series of bookmakers’ websites worldwide.
2018 Gibraltar Darts Trophy
Draw Bracket
Michael van Gerwen (1) v Barrie Bates/Vincent van der Voort
Stephen Bunting (16) v Andy Boulton/Ritchie Edhouse
Jonny Clayton (8) v Hannes Schnier/HNQ3
Ian White (9) v Mark Dudbridge/Max Hopp
Daryl Gurney (5) v Brendan Dolan/James Wilson
Darren Webster (12) v Toni Alcinas/Steve West
Rob Cross (4) v Robert Thornton/Cristo Reyes
Simon Whitlock (13) v Adam Huckvale/Richie Burnett
Michael Smith (2) v Jermaine Wattimena/HNQ4
Gerwyn Price (15) v Matt Padgett/Mike De Decker
Joe Cullen (7) v Jeffrey de Graaf/Darius Labanauskas
Dave Chisnall (10) v Paul Nicholson/HNQ1
Mensur Suljovic (6) v Adrian Lewis/HNQ2
James Wade (11) v Jamie Lewis/Ross Smith
Peter Wright (3) Krzysztof Ratajski/Michael Barnard
Mervyn King (14) v Chris Dobey/Steve Lennon
Schedule of Play
Friday June 8
First Round
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
Krzysztof Ratajski v Michael Barnard
Jeffrey de Graaf v Darius Labanauskas
Brendan Dolan v James Wilson
Matt Padgett v Mike De Decker
Andy Boulton v Ritchie Edhouse
Hannes Schnier v Host Nation Qualifier Three
Toni Alcinas v Steve West
Jamie Lewis v Ross Smith
Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)
Adam Huckvale v Richie Burnett
Robert Thornton v Cristo Reyes
Barrie Bates v Vincent van der Voort
Paul Nicholson v Host Nation Qualifier One
Mark Dudbridge v Max Hopp
Jermaine Wattimena v Host Nation Qualifier Four
Chris Dobey v Steve Lennon
Adrian Lewis v Host Nation Qualifier Two
Saturday June 9
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
Stephen Bunting v Andy Boulton/Ritchie Edhouse
Gerwyn Price v Matt Padgett/Mike De Decker
Darren Webster v Toni Alcinas/Steve West
James Wade v Jamie Lewis/Ross Smith
Simon Whitlock v Adam Huckvale/Ritchie Burnett
Jonny Clayton v Hannes Schnier/HNQ3
Ian White v Mark Dudbridge/Max Hopp
Daryl Gurney v Brendan Dolan/James Wilson
Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)
Joe Cullen v Jeffrey de Graaf/Darius Labanauskas
Michael Smith v Jermaine Wattimena/HNQ4
Rob Cross v Robert Thornton/Cristo Reyes
Michael van Gerwen v Barrie Bates/Vincent van der Voort
Dave Chisnall v Paul Nicholson/HNQ1
Mensur Suljovic v Adrian Lewis/HNQ2
Mervyn King v Chris Dobey/Steve Lennon
Peter Wright v Krzysztof Ratajski/Michael Barnard
Sunday June 10
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order
Format – All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.