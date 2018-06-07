Short story Spring Festival competition attracts 420 entries

420 adults, young people and children entered this year’s Short Story Competition as part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival. The competition is organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle which sponsors the prizes in School Years 4 to 13.

This year’s adult winning entry was by Elena Scialtiel. The short story was entitled: ‘Teech, my name is Teech’.

Winner in Years 12/13 was Ana Sharma with ‘Just Let Go’. Winner in Years 8/11 was Carmen Anderson with ‘Berry Bliss for Breakfast’. Winner in Years 6/7 was Iona Sacarello with ‘My Fight’ and winner in Years 4/5 was Sophia Povedano with ‘A Time for Change’

The prizes were presented by Culture Minister Steven Linares at the John Mackintosh Hall.

He congratulated all the winners and said that the Short Story Competition was devised to incorporate an element of literature alongside the music, theatre, art and other aspects more traditionally linked to the Spring Festival.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Chronicle and the judges. However, my biggest personal gratitude goes in particular to the many people who put pen to paper and in doing so allow us to enjoy their vivid imagination,” he said.

This year the panel of judge’s was composed of Aida Delaney, Patsy Scott, Conchita Triay and Charles Durante.

Other winners were in the Adult Category: Runner-up: Jackie Anderson – ‘Petals to the Wind’, Highly Commended: Colin McHard – ‘Taken’ and Highly Commended: Freddie Vasquez with ‘The Decision’.

In Years 12/13 Category the Runner Up was Melissa Whenlock – ‘King’.

In Years 8/11 Category: Runner-up: Saif Reza Malik – ‘Hope Beyond the Horizon’,

Highly Commended: David Lester– ‘The Drawing on the Wall’ and Highly Commended: Sebastian Joseph Cassaglia – ‘Prison Break’.

In Years 6/7 Category: Runner-up: Steven Mark Gerrard – ‘Don’t Get Caught’ and Highly Commended: Tiana Cartwright – ‘Before the Curtains Open’.

In Years 4/5 Category: Runner-up: Isabelle Ramos – ‘The Arrival’ and Highly Commended: Caitlyn Marie Bautista – ‘What’s the Noise?’

All the winning entries including the runner-up in each category and all the highly commended entries will be published in the Chronicle as from tomorrow.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

