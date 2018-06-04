Rosario rocks as Italian entry wins Gibraltar song festival

Italian entry ͞No ho abbastanza͟’ performed by Morea won the 2018 Gibraltar International Song Festival on Saturday night at a packed Tercentenary Sports Hall.

11 songs from Gibraltar, UK ,Spain, Chile, Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia competed in the ninth edition of the festival which also acclaimed and welcomed well-known Spanish singer Rosario.

In the packed auditorium were the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and other Government Ministers’ and members of the Opposition, as well as the Mayors of La Linea and San Roque.

Rosario who first performed at the Gibraltar Music Festival two years ago had been keen to return to repeat her success and neither she nor the audience left disappointed.

The packed Tercentenary Hall gave her a very warm welcome, one which she obviously appreciated, and responded to with numerous thank you’s throughout the night.

She rocked the hall to rapturous applause receiving a standing ovation at the end of her well-rounded performance.

For over an hour Rosario performed on the song festival stage with her full

band giving an energetic performance and delivering all her well known songs.

The winning song with a cash prize of £4,000 was written by Marco Canigiula, Marco di Martino and Francesco Sponta.

