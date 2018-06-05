Advertisement

RAF team inspires students

Engineers from RAF Gibraltar engaged with local pupils at the Hebrew Primary School last Friday in a bid to inspire interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as part of RAF100 celebrations.

Flight Lieutenant Colin McGuinness, Chief Technician Dave Melville and Corporal Steve Kelly set the pupils an exercise in which they had to design and build a fall arrest system which would potentially save the life of Squadron Leader Egbert Yoke, a fictitious test pilot for the RAF, should he have to bail out of an aircraft.

The students engaged in a fun morning and all contributed to their designs, displaying excellent teamwork which concluded in unanimous success, as each team’s ‘Egbert’ survived a 40-foot plummet from the top of the school stairwell.

Mr Lomax, the school’s Head Teacher, commented on how the students thoroughly enjoyed the morning which was clearly demonstrated through their enthusiasm and successful designs.

RAF Gibraltar’s STEM team plan to have enduring engagement with Gibraltar’s youth through a programme of school visits being organised until the end of the year.

