Miss America dropping swimsuit competition

By Wayne Parry, Associated Press

The Miss America Organisation is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.

The competition began nearly 100 years ago in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as a bathing beauty contest designed to keep tourists coming to the seaside resort in the weekend after Labour Day.

But it has run into resistance to the swimsuit, and to a lesser extent, evening gown competitions that had come to be seen by some as outdated.

An email scandal last December in which former Miss America officials denigrated the intelligence, appearance and sex lives of former title winners led to a shake-up at the top, and the group’s top three leadership positions are now held by women.

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organisation’s board of trustees, made the announcement on Good Morning America.

“We’re not going to judge you on your appearance because we are interested in what makes you you,” she said.

Ms Carlson, whose sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News chairman Roger Ailes led to his departure, said the board has heard from potential contestants saying: “We don’t want to be out there in high heels and swimsuits.”

“Guess what?” she said. “You don’t have to anymore.”

Asked if she is worried the show’s television ratings might suffer because of the elimination of swimsuits, Ms Carlson said she is not, adding that the swimsuit portion is not the highest rated section of the broadcast.

Viewers seem to be more interested in the talent competition, she said.

She also said the group will make changes to the evening wear portion of the competition, adding it will not judge women on their chosen attire.

“It’s what comes out of their mouths that we care about,” she said.

The changes will start with this year’s broadcast on September 9.

Ms Carlson said the Miss America Organisation will emphasise its role as a scholarship provider.

