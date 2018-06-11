Lottoland in record £79m pay-out to German player

Gibraltar-based Lottoland has paid out £79m to a winner in Germany, in what it described as “the biggest pay-out ever” by an online gaming company.

The winner took the EuroJackpot top prize of 90 million euros.

“This win is the largest prize pay-out for any online gaming company in the world, and the biggest pay-out for Lottoland to date,” the company said in a statement.

The winner, Christina, a 36-year-old cleaner from Berlin, had put a bet on the EuroJackpot jackpot via her mobile.

Her mother chose the five lucky numbers (14, 19, 21, 30, 32) and the two Euro numbers (4 and 7) which matched and bagged her record breaking win.

“She must be one of the luckiest Lottoland players on record as she only signed up to Lotto-land two weeks ago via her mobile, she won EURO8.60 on her first bet and then the life changing jackpot the following week,” Lottoland said.

The Berliner found out she had won while working on her late cleaning shift.

She is now going to quit her job, allow her mother to retire and hire a motor-home which she will drive from the East to West coast of America.

The trip will culminate in a Backstreet Boys concert, although she has to get her driving licence before she does that which is something she hasn’t been able to afford to do before.

“I’ve always wanted to travel and visit new countries and places the USA has always been at the top of my list and now I can plan a trip from the East to the West coast in a camper van,” Christina said of her win.

“I can’t wait!”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell called the win a ‘landmark’ moment for the online gaming industry.

“This record EURO90 million win is a break-through moment both for our business and the indus-try as a whole, as it is the largest jackpot pay-out ever across the online gaming and lotto industry,” he said.

Lottoland allows players to bet on the world’s biggest lotteries, with the opportunity to win all the same prizes including the jackpot.

