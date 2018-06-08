Lopez knocks out Parody in dramatic nations qualifiers

The host nations darts qualifiers brought about some drama as only one of the four qualifiers from last year made it through to the PDC Gibraltar Darts trophy.

Anthony Lopez was the only survivor from last year’s four qualifiers to make it through to today’s round of the Gibraltar Trophy. Lopez came from behind to beat favorite Dyson Parody with a dramatic 6-5 finish.

Other surprises came when Broton was knocked out early by young gun Clayton Otton who also made it through. Lopez who had also been drawn prior to his match against Parody against Vilerio ensured that the latter was also another casualty of the night.

This weekend will see debutants taking to the stage to represent Gibraltar against the international field which will be taking part in the PDC Gibraltar Darts Trophy.

Roy Asquez – a semi-finalist in the 2018 Gibraltar Open – and Tony Dawkins were the other qualifiers on the night, with the latter having competed in the 2015 PDC Qualifying School.

Otton’s reward for qualification is a first round tie on Friday with two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis.

Lopez will meet Paul Nicholson in round one, while Dawkins faces Jermaine Wattimena and Asquez takes on Austria’s Hannes Schnier.



Advertisement