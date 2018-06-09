Local hopefuls go down in first round in Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Gibraltar’s hopes of reaching the next round of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy have been reduced to none as all the four local qualifiers dropped out in the first day of play.

Strong opposition saw off Roy Asquez, Anthony Lopez, Dawkins and Otton on the first day of play. Youngster Clayton Otton had to wait until the very last match of the day to play Adrian Lewis, a former champion. Clayton’s, who is only 20 years of age, with this his debut in the trophy attracted huge interest from local fans who attended to watch him play late in the evening.

He was, nevertheless, unable to get a look in with Adrian Lewis at the top of his game against a very nervous young Otton who performed well.

The morning session will the Under 23 finals played out after it was rescheduled due to concerns over overlaps with the main competition.

Day One Round-up

MAX HOPP produced a fine display at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy with a 6-0 whitewash of Mark Dudbridge as the European Tour event began on Friday.

The German number one picked up his first ever European Tour title in April at the German Open, and got off to an impressive start in this weekend’s £135,000 event.

Hopp recorded a 100.20 average, firing in two 180s and pinning six doubles from eight attempts, including a 120 checkout as he set up a round two clash with Ian White.

“It’s a perfect start for me and I’m very happy with my game tonight,” said Hopp.

“I’ve been working a lot on my game, I’ve had some tough times but I’ve always believed in my throw and now I am seeing the results this year.

“I have put in the hard work and prepared well for these events, the European Tour win took a lot of pressure off me.

“I was disappointed to lose to Raymond [van Barneveld] last week at the World Cup but I’ve used it as motivation to make sure I don’t end up in that situation again.”

Paul Nicholson’s return to form continued with a 6-0 whitewash of Gibraltar Host Nation Qualifier Antony Lopez, and he will now face Dave Chisnall in tomorrow’s action.

Another player on the comeback trail is two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis, who also had no trouble in seeing off Gibraltarian youngster Clayton Otton 6-0, and he will now meet sixth seed Mensur Suljovic.

The game of the day saw Spain’s Cristo Reyes beat Robert Thornton 6-5 in a replay of their World Championship round one clash to set up a tie with World Champion Rob Cross.

Northern Ireland’s World Cup of Darts stars Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan will clash in round two after Dolan edged past James Wilson 6-4.

Last year’s Gibraltar Darts Trophy champion Michael Smith will face rapid-firing Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena who cruised past Gibraltar’s Tony Dawkins 6-1.

Fellow-Dutchman Vincent van der Voort saw off Barrie Bates 6-3, and he will now play world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Ross Smith was the last player to hit a nine-dart finish on the European Tour in Gibraltar in 2013, and he was in good form on the Victoria Stadium stage once again as he 6-3 Jamie Lewis, and he will now meet former Gibraltar Darts Trophy champion James Wade.

Chris Dobey produced an impressive 6-2 win over Dutch Darts Masters finalist Steve Lennon to set up a round two tie with Mervyn King.

Adam Huckvale recorded his first ever European Tour win with a 6-3 triumph over Richie Burnett, and he will now face Simon Whitlock.

Another first-time winner on the European Tour was Hannes Schnier who beat Gibraltar’s Roy Asquez 6-2 to set up a clash with Jonny Clayton.

The opening game of the day saw Michael Barnard beat Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 and he will now face third see Peter Wright, while Darius Labanauskas produced a strong display to beat Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4, and the Lithuanian will now meet Joe Cullen.

Mike De Decker recorded a 6-5 win against Matt Padgett to set up a second round tie with Gerwyn Price, Andy Boulton also won an 11-leg shootout against Ritchie Edhouse and he will now play Stephen Bunting.

Steve West beat Spanish World Cup star Toni Alcinas 6-3, and he will now play Darren Webster in the second round.

Saturday’s second round action sees the 16 seeded players enter the tournament, with coverage to be streamed from 1.15pm and 7.15pm local time.

The Gibraltar Darts Trophy will be broadcast throughout the weekend for PDCTV-HD Subscribers, and through a series of bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

2018 Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Draw Bracket

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Barrie Bates/Vincent van der Voort

Stephen Bunting (16) v Andy Boulton/Ritchie Edhouse

Jonny Clayton (8) v Hannes Schnier/Roy Asquez

Ian White (9) v Mark Dudbridge/Max Hopp

Daryl Gurney (5) v Brendan Dolan/James Wilson

Darren Webster (12) v Toni Alcinas/Steve West

Rob Cross (4) v Robert Thornton/Cristo Reyes

Simon Whitlock (13) v Adam Huckvale/Richie Burnett

Michael Smith (2) v Jermaine Wattimena/Tony Dawkins

Gerwyn Price (15) v Matt Padgett/Mike De Decker

Joe Cullen (7) v Jeffrey de Graaf/Darius Labanauskas

Dave Chisnall (10) v Paul Nicholson/Antony Lopez

Mensur Suljovic (6) v Adrian Lewis/Clayton Otton

James Wade (11) v Jamie Lewis/Ross Smith

Peter Wright (3) Krzysztof Ratajski/Michael Barnard

Mervyn King (14) v Chris Dobey/Steve Lennon

Schedule of Play

Friday June 8

First Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Michael Barnard 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Darius Labanauskas 6-4 Jeffrey de Graaf

Brendan Dolan 6-4 James Wilson

Mike De Decker 6-5 Matt Padgett

Andy Boulton 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Hannes Schnier 6-2 Roy Asquez

Steve West 6-3 Toni Alcinas

Ross Smith 6-3 Jamie Lewis

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Adam Huckvale 6-3 Richie Burnett

Cristo Reyes 6-5 Robert Thornton

Vincent van der Voort 6-3 Barrie Bates

Paul Nicholson 6-0 Antony Lopez

Max Hopp 6-0 Mark Dudbridge

Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Tony Dawkins

Chris Dobey 6-2 Steve Lennon

Adrian Lewis 6-0 Clayton Otton

Saturday June 9

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Stephen Bunting v Andy Boulton

Gerwyn Price v Mike De Decker

Darren Webster v Steve West

James Wade v Ross Smith

Simon Whitlock v Adam Huckvale

Jonny Clayton v Hannes Schnier

Ian White v Max Hopp

Daryl Gurney v Brendan Dolan

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Joe Cullen v Darius Labanauskas

Michael Smith v Jermaine Wattimena

Rob Cross v Cristo Reyes

Michael van Gerwen v Vincent van der Voort

Dave Chisnall v Paul Nicholson

Mensur Suljovic v Adrian Lewis

Mervyn King v Chris Dobey

Peter Wright v Michael Barnard

Sunday June 10

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order

Format – All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs. – Courtesy – Josh Phillips, PDC

