GRA raises awareness of data protection

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority raised awareness of the recent changes to data protection law yesterday at their annual event held at the Piazza.

Over the past couple year’s data protection law has seen many changes due to the recently enacted General Data Protection Regulation [GDPR].

The GRA’s staff were on hand yesterday answering questions from members of the public and dishing out leaflets to those who want a further understanding of the recent changes.

The GDPR came into force a week ago, replacing the previous data protection framework.

Advertisement

Full article in today’s print and e-edition

Pic by Gabriella Peralta

Advertisement