GPA attends Posidonia shipping exhibition

The Minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi, has attended the Posidonia shipping exhibition in Athens along with the Gibraltar Port Authority and a number of representatives from the local maritime industry, this week.

Posidonia has been long established as one of the major calendar events in the shipping industry attracting exhibitors and visitors from all over the world and is a global showcase held every two years in the Greek capital.

The event brings together over 1,800 exhibitors from over 90 countries for a week of networking and business dealings between the world’s most prominent shipping industry executives.

The Gibraltar Port has its own stand, which has been sponsored by some of the main operators in Gibraltar namely, Vemaoil Company Ltd, Peninsula Petroleum Ltd, Cepsa (Gibraltar) Ltd, Aegean Bunkering (Gibraltar) Ltd, Gibdock and the Gibraltar Port Operators Association.

One of the highlights of the week has been a reception on the Gibraltar stand attended by important clients and partners of the sponsors.

Mr Licudi expressed his satisfaction at the Gibraltar participation at Posidonia. The Minister stated that attending these events is crucial to continue the strategy to promote Gibraltar and its full range of excellent maritime services and wished to thank the Gibraltar sponsors and attendees for their fantastic support.

Mr Licudi took the opportunity to meet with senior principals and owners of some of Gibraltar’s bunkering operators who have their head offices based in Athens.

Representatives from the Gibraltar Port Authority are Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port (Acting), Paul Howard, Senior Port Officer (Acting) and Victor Calderon (Bunkering Superintendent).

