Govt considers underground parking for Grand Parade

The Gibraltar Government is reconsidering the possibility of an underground scheme at the Grand Parade car park.

During a recent question and answer session of Parliament Paul Balban, Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, explained that the government is analysing once again the updated costings and technical information with regard to an underground scheme.

He added that the government will then take a decision one way or another.

This comes after the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met with three local NGOs including the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust to discuss their views and concerns over the project.

In a joint statement the three groups said they were very grateful to be able to present their views and concerns directly, and in some detail, which included viability of going underground, importance for current and future generations of preserving this important open space, and the added advantage this gave of creating an attractively landscaped area for both residents and the many thousands of tourists that will visit the Botanic Gardens and Upper Rock via the Cable Car.

All three NGOs said they sincerely hope that the outcome of the investigations into the viability of an underground car park facility at this site will be successful.

