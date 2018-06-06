Governor’s Meadow raise £300 for charities from football fun day

Governor’s Meadow First School pupils have presented cheques for a total of £300 to be equally shared between Pathway Through Pain and Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

These were the two charities chosen in memory of the school’s “dear friend and colleague”, the late Alan Mason, a Tottenham Hotspur Fan and Headteacher at St Paul’s First School.

The funds were raised through a Football Fun Day, organised by the school in conjunction with the Gibraltar Football Association. The Football Fun Day was the climax to a Football Themed Week where each year group “adopted” a nation that will compete in this year’s World Cup.

Throughout the week, pupils learned different aspects about their “adopted” country through cross-curricular activities that centred on learning about its culture, heritage, language, location and history.

Darren Grech collected £150 on behalf of Pathway Through Pain and Dawn Halstead, Cancer Relief Nurse, collected the remaining £150 for the local Cancer Relief Centre.

Mr Grech addressed pupils in the School Hall, thanking them all and their parents/carers for their contribution to support young sick pupils undergoing treatment.

Ms Halstead also thanked pupils for their contribution in supporting our local community who require the services at the Day Care Centre.

Governor’s Meadow First School will continue to raise funds for these charities during its National Day Celebrations in the new academic year. The school thanked all parents/carers for their continuing support for fundraising initiatives.

