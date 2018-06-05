Gibtelecom responds to tough competition with digital launch

Gibtelecom yesterday launched digital entertainment system ‘Sofi’ in response to tough competition to its broadband market share.

The Sofi box provides 66 television programmes, as well as catch-up and on-demand shows.

Gibtelecom CEO Tim Bristow told reporters Sofi was Gibraltar’s “first all-round digital entertainment experience” as it includes on-demand apps and allows users to use the system on their mobile phones.

He added the channels on this service are all fully licenced and Gibtelecom is working closely with providers, such as BBC and ITV, to introduce further channels.

The apps, however, can come at an extra cost depending on the service.

