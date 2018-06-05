Gibraltar appoints first female Director of Education

Head Teacher Jacqueline Mason was yesterday appointed Director of Education, becoming the first woman to take on the role.

Deputy Head at Westside School Keri Scott was also promoted to Senior Education Advisor.

The appointments were announced at No.6 Convent Place yesterday by Chief Secretary Darren Grech. Current Acting Director of Education, Lilly Gomez, wished both women the best as he is set to retire next month.

“This is an interesting time in Education where we are faced with challenging new projects in terms of new schools and co-education, re-alignment of key stages, assessments and vocational pathways it is indeed a pleasure to have these two very competent ladies to lead this journey in education,” Mr Grech said.

Both women had heard of the news of their appointments just hours before and Mrs Mason said she was “honoured” to take up this post.

“I am flattered by the trust that has been placed in me by the Public Service Commission,” she said.

“My journey has been a long one from my chemistry degree and starting to teach as a chemistry teacher in secondary school all the way to becoming a Head Teacher at Notre Dame First School. I know that Keri and I will make a dynamic team and we look forward to the many challenges ahead.”

Ms Scott added that she was “excited” for her new role especially during this time of change in the education system locally.

Yesterday afternoon saw three further promotions to the post of Head Teacher.

Lizanne Andrews was appointed Head Teacher of St Anne’s Middle School, Desiree Holmes was appointed Head Teacher of St Bernard’s Middle School and Rosanna Hitchcock was appointed Head Teacher of St Paul’s First School.

“I would like to congratulate all five of these outstanding candidates on their promotions today and I look forward to working with them all for the benefit of all of Gibraltar’s pupils, students and teachers at this exciting time,” said the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes.

