Further beach improvements announced

The Gibraltar Government has outlined a number of beach improvements with works being carried out in most of Gibraltar’s beaches by the Department of the Environment and Climate Change.

Repairs similar to those at Camp Bay are being carried out in Little Bay, while at the Northern end of Catalan Bay the beach facilities building has been completely gutted and is currently undergoing a major overhaul, after having sustained extensive storm damages and water ingress causing the partial collapse of the roof structure.

Recent storms have also caused the loss of beach sand at the southern end of Catalan Bay, although as this was not as substantial as last year, a sand regeneration programme similar to the one carried out last year that saw 10,000 tonnes of sand being deposited at that end of the beach is not currently contemplated.

Further to this, an operation to excavate, clean and collect the accumulation of stones and rocks within a 40 by 10 metres stretch along the southernmost end of the Eastern Beach shoreline will be undertaken over the next week.

As part of this operation, the northernmost area of this beach will also be addressed, having sand shifted and sieved by heavy machinery in order to remove obtrusive stones and rocks.

At Western Beach the dilapidated railing along the edge of the Car Park and the beach access will be replaced.

The small rock revetment located at the southernmost end of the shoreline (next to the Lifeguard Post) is currently being entirely reconstructed after having been completely dislodged by inclement weather.

According to the Government, the ‘hugely successful’ beach protection and regeneration works at Sandy Bay have ensured that this is the one that is best protected from adverse weather.

General refurbishment works are currently ongoing at all beaches and beach facilities.

The concrete walkways at all sandy beaches are being re-set and realigned, and damaged units replaced.

Metalwork repairs and painting of all railings and banisters, wherever necessary is also currently being undertaken.

As has been the norm in the past, a partial Lifeguard service has been available every weekend and public holiday from the beaches.

Since the beach season is still not in full swing lifeguards have also been carrying out cleaning duties and collecting litter thus improving the general condition of the public beaches.

This year we have seen a substantial increase in the presence of the infamous Portuguese Man of War at all our beaches during April and early May.

The lifeguards have been very vigilant regarding this matter in order to maintain public safety on the beach and no injuries have been reported.

The presence of these sea creatures is very seasonal and it is not expected that they will cause a serious problem this summer.

Nonetheless, and in order to afford safe bathing areas in the case of a jellyfish infestation, jellyfish net enclosures will be set up at all beaches as in previous years.

