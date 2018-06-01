From Belfast to Gibraltar for Samaritans

A cyclist who has travelled 2,000 miles from Belfast as part of a charity challenge will be arriving on the Rock tomorrow.

60-year old Ken Bamford has been raising funds for the Samaritans and was joined by local Samaritan Ian Howes for the last 50kms.

His journey began at his front door, then cycling across Ireland and France, Spain visiting the cities of Leon, Salamanca, Caceres, Seville and Cadiz. Both men are set to arrive in Gibraltar tomorrow.

Mr Bamford began his epic journey in Co Down and as jokingly described his challenge as “a fat boy on a bike making his way to the European Rugby Cup Final in Bilbao, from there to Gibraltar and finish the challenge”.

He has volunteered with the Samaritans for 12 years and both men will be arriving between 12.30pm and 1pm at Casemates Square tomorrow.

Their arrival coincidences with the Royal Gibraltar Police fun day in aid of Gibraltar Samaritans. The Saturday morning fun day will also be held at Casemates Square with plenty of activities for all the family.

So far Mr Bamford has raised over £2,000 and has many challenges under his belt having previously cycled the Pyrenees from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean in 100 hours.

To donate visit: mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/kenbamford1

