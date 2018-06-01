Enthusiastic opening to Westside’s art exhibition

Westside School’s annual art exhibition was opened this week by a very enthusiastic Education Minister who was both impressed at the volume and quality of the work on show at the Fine Arts Gallery.

For some years now the schools have presented to the community the work carried out and produced at examination level – GCSE and A Level.

Education Minister Dr John Cortes praised the work not just of the students involved but also congratulated them and their teachers in the art department and all involved in the exhibition. Some 75 students have contributed to this exhibition not just from Westside but also from St Martin’s School in a special project which saw both schools involved.

“I am fascinated with the work,” Dr Cortes told all those present at what was a busy opening with students, teachers, family and friends.

“There are many here who will go further in art,” he added congratulating the initiative of the work carried out with St Martin’s Schools.

Headteacher at Westside Michelle Barabich described the exhibition as a product of very hard work with an art department which was very dynamic and which was involved in a number of projects.

With special mention to the collaboration with St Martin’s School, the students at Westside are also involved in the creation of a mural at the Cancer Relief Centre.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

