Chief Minister to address United Nations Committee of 24

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for New York this weekend where Mr Picardo will address the United Nations Committee of 24 on Monday.

He will use his address to update the Committee on political issues affecting Gibraltar over the last twelve months as the Rock prepares to leave the European Union and will also extend the hand of friendship and cooperation to the new Spanish Government in Madrid.

There is a busy programme of meetings in addition to the United Nations event, to the extent that Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia will split up and attend different meetings in order to cover more ground.

The Chief Minister will attend a lunch hosted by the United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce at the same time as the Deputy Chief Minister will host a lunch for the Gibraltar-American Council.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia return to Gibraltar on Wednesday.

In their absence, the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.

