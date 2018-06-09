Canepa appointed CMG in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Adolfo Canepa, the Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament and a former Chief Minister of Gibraltar, has been appointed to be a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for services to Gibraltar.

Mr Canepa, who has also served as mayor, topped the list of five Gibraltarians to receive awards from the Queen in this year’s Birthday Honours list.

“I’m really delighted,” Mr Canepa, who had earlier been awarded an OBE after leaving active politics in 1992, told the Chronicle last night.

“It’s lovely to receive this kind of recognition.”

Joseph Louis Chiara was appointed to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to St John Ambulance Gibraltar.

Ernest Gomez, who recently retired as Chief Secretary, was appointed to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Gibraltar.

Norbert Sene was appointed to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Gibraltar.

Joyce Diaz was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Gibraltar.

Additionally, on behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis granted the Gibraltar Award to Patricia Canepa for services to Gibraltar charities.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all the richly deserving people recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List,” Lt Gen Davis said.

“Their awards are a clear reflection of their exceptional contributions to Gibraltar’s well-being and reputation.”

“We also need to keep the momentum up: another Honours round is already under way and we need more nominations.”

“I would urge people to think about nominating those members of our community that have gone ‘above and beyond’ in contributing and serving the people of Gibraltar.”

“It is only right that we recognise their endeavours.”

