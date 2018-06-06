Book Crossing Day a success

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, held a successful Book Crossing Day last Saturday at the Lobby of Parliament.

The event promoted the practice of leaving a book in a public place to be picked up and read by others, who then do likewise, essentially encouraging the aim to “make the whole world a library”.

The event was well attended, with many members of the public, local and tourists alike, swapping books by bringing some of their own and taking others that were on offer at the stand.

A further Book Crossing event is scheduled for the Autumn Festival Programme, details of which will be released in due course.

Advertisement

Advertisement